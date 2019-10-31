UrduPoint.com
Qatari Emir Announces First Ever Parliamentary Elections - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:50 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued a decree for a higher committee to be established and prepare the first ever elections to the country's parliament, Majlis Shura, Qatari media reported on Wednesday. 

According to Decision 47 by Al Thani, the committee will be chaired by Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, as well as several ministers and experts, the Qatar news Agency said. Another decree, issued same day, ordered for an ordinary Majlis session to be held on November 5, the agency added.

The date of the election has not been specified.

The constitution of Qatar, adopted in 2003, stipulates that 30 members of the Shura Council be elected and 15 others appointed by the emir, yet so far all Qatari lawmakers have been appointees.

The first general election was initially supposed to take place in 2013, then delayed twice. In 2017, the Qatari parliament acquired its first female lawmakers.

The Shura Council is mandated with adopting budgetary parameters, working out and discussing legislative initiatives, and monitoring the work of the ministerial cabinet. For bills to be passed into laws in Qatar, they need to be voted for by two-thirds of lawmakers and be approved by the emir.

