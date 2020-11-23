Qatari Emir Appoints Member of Ruling Family as New Ambassador to Russia - Reports

The ruler of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has issued a decree appointing a member of the royal family, Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, as the country's new ambassador to Russia, the Qatar News Agency reported on Monday

According to the media outlet, the decree is effective starting from its date of issue and will be published in the official gazette.

Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani is one of the most prominent businessmen in the Arab world. He worked in the country's petroleum engineering projects and as the director general of the Al Jazeera broadcaster between 2011-2013, after which he was appointed as the minister of economy and trade. In July, Al Thani became a member of the administrative council of the Qatar Investment Authority.

Al Thani will replace Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah as the ambassador to Russia.