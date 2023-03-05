Qatari Emir Criticizes Delays in Supply of Quake Relief Aid to Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani criticized on Sunday delays in the delivery of humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Syria, which has been under Western sanctions for decades.

"I stress the need to lend assistance without hesitation to the brotherly Syrian people. I am puzzled in the delay given to these people and I confirm that it is wrong to exploit a humanitarian tragedy for political purposes," Tamim said.

The emir made an opening speech at the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries, hosted by the Qatari capital of Doha. He told the gathering of low-income countries and their donors that "there is no way we can build a new world in a safer, fairer and free manner for today and tomorrow except through global human solidarity.

"

Syria and Turkey are still reeling from devastating earthquakes that hit the region on February 6, killing over 46,000 people and toppling thousands of homes, leaving millions without shelter in freezing weather.

While pledges of help for Turkey poured in from around the world, the delivery of aid to Syria was hindered by sweeping sanctions imposed on its government unilaterally by the United States and its allies prior to and after the civil war began in 2011.

The US Treasury said days after the quake that it would provide 180-day sanctions relief for Syria in order to allow transactions related to post-quake recovery efforts. The European Union and the United Kingdom followed suit.