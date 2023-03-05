UrduPoint.com

Qatari Emir Criticizes Delays In Supply Of Quake Relief Aid To Syria

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Qatari Emir Criticizes Delays in Supply of Quake Relief Aid to Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani criticized on Sunday delays in the delivery of humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Syria, which has been under Western sanctions for decades.

"I stress the need to lend assistance without hesitation to the brotherly Syrian people. I am puzzled in the delay given to these people and I confirm that it is wrong to exploit a humanitarian tragedy for political purposes," Tamim said.

The emir made an opening speech at the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries, hosted by the Qatari capital of Doha. He told the gathering of low-income countries and their donors that "there is no way we can build a new world in a safer, fairer and free manner for today and tomorrow except through global human solidarity.

"

Syria and Turkey are still reeling from devastating earthquakes that hit the region on February 6, killing over 46,000 people and toppling thousands of homes, leaving millions without shelter in freezing weather.

While pledges of help for Turkey poured in from around the world, the delivery of aid to Syria was hindered by sweeping sanctions imposed on its government unilaterally by the United States and its allies prior to and after the civil war began in 2011.

The US Treasury said days after the quake that it would provide 180-day sanctions relief for Syria in order to allow transactions related to post-quake recovery efforts. The European Union and the United Kingdom followed suit.

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Syria Turkey European Union Doha United Kingdom United States February Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

SCC approves its SIH policy recommendations

SCC approves its SIH policy recommendations

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism relaun ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism relaunches Dubai Carbon Calculator

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN ..

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN Conference on the Least Devel ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurate ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurates new multi-use childcare vill ..

3 hours ago
 UN Member States reach agreement to protect ocean ..

UN Member States reach agreement to protect ocean life

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.