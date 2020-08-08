UrduPoint.com
Qatari Emir Donates $50Mln To Help Lebanon After Devastating Beirut Blast - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has allocated $50 million to for the "Lebanon in Our Hearts" campaign aimed at providing assistance to the eastern Mediterranean nation after the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut, Qatar's Al Raya newspaper reported.

The "Lebanon in Our Hearts" campaign was launched by the Qatar Red Crescent Society to raise the funds for Lebanon. Qatari banks have canceled fees for money transfers to Lebanon.

The Qatari emir was the first Arab leader, who expressed readiness to support Lebanon following the explosion in Beirut. Doha has already sent two mobile hospitals, medicines, and a search and rescue team to Lebanon.

On Tuesday, the massive explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000. The Lebanese authorities said the explosion was caused by the igniting of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in the Beirut port since 2014.

