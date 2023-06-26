Qatari Emir Expresses Support for Putin Over Saturday Events - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone conversation with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday who expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership in connection with events of June 24 involving the Wagner Group private military company, the Kremlin said.

"At the initiative of the Qatari side, Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani... The Qatari leader expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership in connection with the events of June 24," the Kremlin said in a statement.