Qatari Emir Gets Invitation to GCC Summit Amid Hopes for End to Gulf Crisis - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has received an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on the backdrop of bilateral talks on the potential normalization of ties and a possible settlement of the conflict between Doha and its Gulf neighbors, the state-run QNA news agency reported on Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has received an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on the backdrop of bilateral talks on the potential normalization of ties and a possible settlement of the conflict between Doha and its Gulf neighbors, the state-run QNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Saudi king earlier announced his intention to send out official invitations to all of the Gulf monarchs to take part in the annual GCC summit, which was postponed from December 2020 to January 5, 2021.

The top Gulf diplomats held a virtual meeting on Sunday to discuss cooperation in political, economic and social spheres ahead of the GCC summit.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait were represented by their respective foreign ministers, while Qatar by its minister of state for foreign affairs.

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since June 2017, when Saudi Arabia along with other Arab countries cut the relations with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Qatar has consistently denied the accusations, insisting that the neighbors' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies.

Earlier in December, Qatar, the US and Kuwait, which has acted as a broker for the Gulf monarchies, said that all parties to the conflict were ready to begin normalizing ties and had engaged in negotiations.