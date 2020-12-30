Qatari Emir Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Wednesday that he has been vaccinated against coronavirus

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Wednesday that he has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

"Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine and wish everyone to stay safe and protected during the pandemic," Al Thani wrote on his Instagram account, posting a photo of himself while getting the shot.

Earlier in December, the Qatari Ministry of Public Health issued an approval of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use. The first phase of coronavirus vaccination in Qatar will end on January 31. All the leaders in the country's health ministry were also vaccinated. First of all, the vaccination is intended for elderly, people who suffer from chronic diseases and those who are at risk of becoming infected due to close contact with COVID-infected patients.

Vaccinations against coronavirus have also begun in other Gulf countries including the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain. In Kuwait, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah was one of the first to be vaccinated against coronavirus, in Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, in Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Pfizer vaccine is the second one allowed to be administered in Qatar. A supply agreement with US biotechnology company Moderna for its vaccine was signed in late October.