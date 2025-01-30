Qatari Emir In Syria, Met By Interim President Sharaa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Damascus on Thursday and was welcomed by interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Qatari court said.
The emir is the first head of state to visit Syria since Bashar al-Assad's ouster.
He "arrived on an official visit to Damascus" where he was "welcomed by the president of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa", a court statement said.
The trip, less than two months after Islamist-led rebels ousted Assad, comes a day after Sharaa was appointed interim president for an unspecified transitional period, and follows a visit by Qatar's prime minister earlier this month.
Unlike other Arab countries, Qatar did not restore diplomatic ties with Syria under Assad and was one of the first to back the armed rebellion that erupted after his government crushed a peaceful uprising in 2011.
The Syrian embassy in Doha had told AFP that Sheikh Tamim would meet Sharaa "in a historic visit that will address cooperation and aid in several sectors".
Qatar was the second country, after Turkey, to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital following Assad's overthrow, and has urged the lifting of sanctions.
In a statement Wednesday, the Qatari foreign ministry said Doha welcomed "the steps that aim to restructure" the Syrian state and "consolidate civil peace, security and stability", after Sharaa was also tasked with forming a transitional legislature.
