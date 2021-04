Qatari Emir Invited to Visit Saudi Arabia - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has been invited for a visit to Saudi Arabia by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Al Ekhbariya tv reports.

The invitation was passed on to the Qatari emir by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is currently on an official visit to Qatar, Al Ekhbariya said on Monday.

Last month, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks with the Saudi foreign minister in Qatar. Al Saud's visit to Qatar became the first such official visit since Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on normalizing relations with Doha in January 2021. The ties were severed in mid-2017 amid claims that Qatar supported terrorism.

At the end of February, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.