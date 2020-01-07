Qatari Emir, Iraqi Prime Minister Talk About Efforts to Ease Tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani talked over the phone on Monday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi about efforts to reduce tensions in the region, media said.

The leaders discussed the recent events in Iraq and efforts to boost security and stability in the country and the region, according to the Qatar news Agency.

The emir expressed his condolences to Mahdi over the death of Iraqi militias in last week's strike at the Baghdad airport, according to the Iraqi prime minister's office.

Friday strikes by US drones took the lives of Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who led the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force.