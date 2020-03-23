Qatari Emir Provides Record $43Mln to Aid Refugees in Yemen, Lebanon, Bangladesh - UNHCR

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani donated the so-far largest individual contribution of more than 43 million Dollars to the UN Refugee Agency to support displaced populations in Yemen, Lebanon, Bangladesh and Chad, UNHCR said in a press release on Monday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the Thani Bin Abdullah Bin Thani Al-Thani Humanitarian Fund announced today in Doha Sheikh Thani's largest contribution so far to UNHCR," the release said.

"More than US$43 million, channeled through four separate agreements, will fund UNHCR's work in support of refugees and displaced people in Yemen, Lebanon, Bangladesh and Chad."

UNHCR explained that the donation will be split into four parts: to assist over 600,000 of Yemen's refugee communities through grants, to support 143,000 of Syrian refugees in Lebanon through cash, to create dignified conditions of 84,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox Bazar and support 330,000 of Sudanese refugees in Chad.