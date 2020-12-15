Qatari Emir Reiterates Support for Two-State Solution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has conducted negotiations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated Qatar's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has conducted negotiations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated Qatar's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Sunday, Abbas arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha following the decision of Bahrein, Morocco, Qatar, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalize relations with Israel.

"I have confirmed to President Abu Mazen [Abbas], during our today's meeting, Qatar's position on the support of the Palestinian people and the fair solution to the Palestine problem to achieve peace based on the Arab initiative, a two-state solution and the UN Security Council's resolutions," Al Thani wrote on its Twitter account on Monday.

Al Thani added that he supported the unification between different Palestinian movements, particularly between Fatah and the Qatar-based Hamas.

In mid-August, the US, UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accords Declaration that recognized the importance of peace in the Middle East, based on a mutual understanding, and encouraged the promotion of interfaith dialogue among Christians, Muslims and Jews. This step was followed by the decision of a number of Arab states to renew their ties with Israel.