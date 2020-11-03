UrduPoint.com
Qatari Emir Says First Parliamentary Elections Will Be Held In October 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:10 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The first elections to the Qatari legislative authority - the Consultative Council (Majlis as-Shura) - are scheduled for October 2021, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani announced on Tuesday at the opening of the council's 49th session.

"The Advisory Council elections will be held in October next year, in accordance with the constitution on which a referendum was held in 2003 and was promulgated in 2004," the emir said, as quoted by the state-run QNA news agency.

The emir added that such an important step will enhance traditions of the consultative assembly and contribute to the development of the legislative process "through a wider participation of citizens."

Under the country's 2003 legislation, a total of 30 lawmakers are set to be elected and another 15 should be appointed by the country's ruler.

However, up to now, the parliamentarians to the body have only been assigned by the monarch, while long-awaited elections have been repeatedly called and then postponed over several years. 

According to the constitution, the legislature will approve the size of the budget, as well as develop, discuss and submit to a vote proposed draft laws, which are passed if they obtain a two-thirds majority of lawmakers and the emir's approval. 

In addition, the council will monitor activities of the country's ministries and may vote for a motion of no confidence in them.

