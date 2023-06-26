Open Menu

Qatari Emir Talks With Putin, Advocates Avoiding Escalation In Ukraine Crisis - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Qatari Emir Talks With Putin, Advocates Avoiding Escalation in Ukraine Crisis - Office

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani highlighted the need to avoid steps that could escalate the situation around the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the office of the emir said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani highlighted the need to avoid steps that could escalate the situation around the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the office of the emir said on Monday.

"His Highness Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call today with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call, they discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, as well as in the Russian Federation. In this regard, the Emir wished Russia and its friendly people further prosperity and stability," the office of the emir said in a statement on its website.

The emir confirmed the position of Qatar, which "calls for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomatic means, settling international conflicts by peaceful means and refraining from any actions that would lead to further escalation on the ground."

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Putin held a phone call with the Qatari emir, who expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership in connection with the mutiny of the Wagner Group military company.

Related Topics

Russia Company Qatar Vladimir Putin Lead From

Recent Stories

Newborn boy recovered after five days

Newborn boy recovered after five days

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem visits World Padel Academy

Abdullah bin Salem visits World Padel Academy

19 minutes ago
 Secretary LG visits LWMC Operational Control Room

Secretary LG visits LWMC Operational Control Room

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety gu ..

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety guidelines for community members ..

19 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman Punjab ..

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman Punjab lays foundation stone of MIT P ..

3 minutes ago
ANF arranges awareness activities to observe Intl ..

ANF arranges awareness activities to observe Intl day against drug abuse

3 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

19 minutes ago
 Inflation in France Unlikely to Return to Pre-Pand ..

Inflation in France Unlikely to Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels - Finance Minister

5 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Announces Over $40Bln in Broa ..

Biden Administration Announces Over $40Bln in Broadband Funds - White House

3 minutes ago
 Pogacar heads Team UAE with Yates his mountain gui ..

Pogacar heads Team UAE with Yates his mountain guide

6 minutes ago
 UAE stocks gain AED220 billion in market value in ..

UAE stocks gain AED220 billion in market value in H1 2023

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World