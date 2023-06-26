Qatari Emir Talks With Putin, Advocates Avoiding Escalation in Ukraine Crisis - Office

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani highlighted the need to avoid steps that could escalate the situation around the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the office of the emir said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani highlighted the need to avoid steps that could escalate the situation around the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the office of the emir said on Monday.

"His Highness Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call today with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call, they discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, as well as in the Russian Federation. In this regard, the Emir wished Russia and its friendly people further prosperity and stability," the office of the emir said in a statement on its website.

The emir confirmed the position of Qatar, which "calls for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomatic means, settling international conflicts by peaceful means and refraining from any actions that would lead to further escalation on the ground."

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Putin held a phone call with the Qatari emir, who expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership in connection with the mutiny of the Wagner Group military company.