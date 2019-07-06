UrduPoint.com
Qatari Emir To Meet With Trump On July 9 - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 02:12 PM

Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on July 9 to discuss latest regional and international issues, local media reported on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on July 9 to discuss latest regional and international issues, local media reported on Saturday.

The sides will also discuss the matters of the existing strategic cooperation between the two countries in various areas, according to the Qatar news Agency.

The White House said in a statement in early June that Trump would receive al-Thani in Washington in July to discuss regional developments, counterterrorism issues and bilateral security cooperation.

