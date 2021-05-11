UrduPoint.com
Qatari Emir to Pay Visit to Saudi Arabia for First Time Since 2017 - State News Agency

Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, will head later on Monday to the Jeddah city in western Saudi Arabia for a meeting with the country's governmental officials, marking the first official visit to the country since 2017, when the bilateral relations were cut off, the Qatari state news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, will head later on Monday to the Jeddah city in western Saudi Arabia for a meeting with the country's governmental officials, marking the first official visit to the country since 2017, when the bilateral relations were cut off, the Qatari state news agency reported.

According to the agency, the emir will arrive in the country at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi King King Salman bin Abdulaziz. He is due to hold talks on bilateral relations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also holds the offices of the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense.

The trip will be the first official visit of the Qatari Emir to Saudi Arabia since 2017 when the country along with several other Arab nations, including the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain cut off diplomatic and economic ties with Doha over terrorism-linked allegations, which Qatar denied.

During a regional summit of the Persian Gulf states in January 2021, the nations signed a communique ending the 3.5-year blockade of Qatar by neighboring countries.

