UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatari Emir To Take Part In St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:33 PM

Qatari Emir to Take Part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Ambassador

Belarusian Constitutional Commission Proposes Expanding Prime Minister's Powers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will participate in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the country's ambassador to Russia, Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani, told Sputnik.

SPIEF-2021 will take place from June 2-5 in Expoforum center. In 2019, the delegations from 110 countries, including China, Germany, France, Italy, and the United States, arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the forum. The number of those who will participate this year will be revealed in May.

"In the recent years, significant achievements have been made between the two countries [Russia and Qatar] in all spheres. We are facing major joint missions to expand and deepen cooperation through large events, such as the international economic forum in Saint Petersburg from June 2-5, 2021, which will be attended by His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar," the ambassador said.

Qatar will be a guest at the SPIEF, the ambassador added, noting that there is also cooperation in a number of areas, including arrangements for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Cooperation ties in various fields are present between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation. At the forefront are investments in Russia's oil and gas sector and in the field of construction and services. We have the intergovernmental committee, which will hold its fifth session soon. The meeting will draw up an expanded program for economic, commercial and technical engagement for the coming years," the diplomat said.

He noted that there are promising prospects for cooperation in different spheres, especially in economic and commercial ones.

Related Topics

World Russia China France Oil FIFA Qatar Germany St. Petersburg Petersburg Italy United States May June Gas 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 148.19 million

5 minutes ago

Youth icon Minal Khan announced ambassador for the ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates achievements of wo ..

17 minutes ago

Belarusian Constitutional Commission Proposes Expa ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N reacts after startling revelations of former ..

39 minutes ago

Meet Basque chef Elena Arzak and her 3-star 'sea-r ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.