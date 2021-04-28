Qatari Emir to Take Part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Ambassador

Belarusian Constitutional Commission Proposes Expanding Prime Minister's Powers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will participate in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the country's ambassador to Russia, Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani, told Sputnik.

SPIEF-2021 will take place from June 2-5 in Expoforum center. In 2019, the delegations from 110 countries, including China, Germany, France, Italy, and the United States, arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the forum. The number of those who will participate this year will be revealed in May.

"In the recent years, significant achievements have been made between the two countries [Russia and Qatar] in all spheres. We are facing major joint missions to expand and deepen cooperation through large events, such as the international economic forum in Saint Petersburg from June 2-5, 2021, which will be attended by His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar," the ambassador said.

Qatar will be a guest at the SPIEF, the ambassador added, noting that there is also cooperation in a number of areas, including arrangements for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Cooperation ties in various fields are present between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation. At the forefront are investments in Russia's oil and gas sector and in the field of construction and services. We have the intergovernmental committee, which will hold its fifth session soon. The meeting will draw up an expanded program for economic, commercial and technical engagement for the coming years," the diplomat said.

He noted that there are promising prospects for cooperation in different spheres, especially in economic and commercial ones.