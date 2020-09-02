Qatari Emir, US' Kushner Discuss Mideast Peace Process, Issues of Mutual Concern - QNA

UrduPoint.com
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US Senior Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner discussed on Wednesday strategic partnership between the two countries and the peace process in the Middle East region, the state-run Qatar News Agency (QNA) has reported.

The parties have discussed issues of mutual concern, according to QNA. The emir has received Kushner in his residence in the Doha capital.

Kushner is paying an official visit to Qatar after traveling to the United Arab Emirates with the high-level Israeli delegation in the wake of the historic peace accord, as well as Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

