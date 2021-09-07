UrduPoint.com

Qatari Experts Fix Most Equipment At Kabul Airport - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:54 PM

Qatari Experts Fix Most Equipment at Kabul Airport - Foreign Minister

The Qatari technical experts have fixed most of the equipment at the Kabul airport but so far there is no agreement on how to manage the facility, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Qatari technical experts have fixed most of the equipment at the Kabul airport but so far there is no agreement on how to manage the facility, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the status of Kabul airport ...

we have fixed a lot of elements which are over there and we are about to get everything operational very soon. Right now we did not reach yet an agreement on the way how to manage or to run the airport," the minister said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Al-Thani also said that "the number of people who have been evacuated [from Afghanistan] through Doha is around 58,000."

Related Topics

Kabul Doha Austin Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Russia Records 17,425 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 17,425 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 Mountain marathon at Malam Jabba on Sept 25

Mountain marathon at Malam Jabba on Sept 25

2 minutes ago
 US Plans to Organize New Evacuation Flights From K ..

US Plans to Organize New Evacuation Flights From Kabul - Blinken

3 minutes ago
 State Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About He ..

State Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About Helping Americans in Afghanistan ..

3 minutes ago
 Netball course postponed

Netball course postponed

3 minutes ago
 Pro-, anti-Bolsonaro rallies on Brazil national da ..

Pro-, anti-Bolsonaro rallies on Brazil national day pose high risk

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.