Qatari Experts Fix Most Equipment at Kabul Airport - Foreign Minister

The Qatari technical experts have fixed most of the equipment at the Kabul airport but so far there is no agreement on how to manage the facility, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Qatari technical experts have fixed most of the equipment at the Kabul airport but so far there is no agreement on how to manage the facility, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the status of Kabul airport ...

we have fixed a lot of elements which are over there and we are about to get everything operational very soon. Right now we did not reach yet an agreement on the way how to manage or to run the airport," the minister said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Al-Thani also said that "the number of people who have been evacuated [from Afghanistan] through Doha is around 58,000."