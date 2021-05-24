UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatari FM Visits Sudan To Discuss Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:54 PM

Qatari FM visits Sudan to discuss bilateral ties

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani arrived in Khartoum late Sunday for talks with Sudanese officials on ways of enhancing bilateral relation

KHARTOUM (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani arrived in Khartoum late Sunday for talks with Sudanese officials on ways of enhancing bilateral relations.

During his two-day visit, the top Qatari diplomat will meet with head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Gen.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials, according to the official news agency SUNA.

Last month, al-Burhan visited Doha for talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Qatar's investments in Sudan are estimated at $3.8 billion, according to the Sudanese Ministry of Investment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Qatar Doha Khartoum Sudan Sunday Top Billion

Recent Stories

Govt releases Rs707.783mln funds for aviation sect ..

2 minutes ago

Iran reports 11,250 new COVID-19 cases, 2,815,882 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

27 minutes ago

Polish Prosecutor Orders Criminal Probe Into Ryana ..

2 minutes ago

Samoa in crisis as PM-elect sworn in

2 minutes ago

Colombia reports 496 more COVID-19 deaths

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.