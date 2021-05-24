Qatari FM visits Sudan to discuss bilateral ties

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani arrived in Khartoum late Sunday for talks with Sudanese officials on ways of enhancing bilateral relation

KHARTOUM (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani arrived in Khartoum late Sunday for talks with Sudanese officials on ways of enhancing bilateral relations.

During his two-day visit, the top Qatari diplomat will meet with head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Gen.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials, according to the official news agency SUNA.

Last month, al-Burhan visited Doha for talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Qatar's investments in Sudan are estimated at $3.8 billion, according to the Sudanese Ministry of Investment.