Qatari Foreign Minister Arrives in Kabul for Talks With Taliban - Spokesman

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani arrived on Sunday in Kabul to meet with leaders of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), the movement's political office spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said.

"Yes, he met with PM [prime minister]," Shaheen told journalists when asked to confirm Al Thani's arrival.

Earlier in the week, the Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.