UrduPoint.com

Qatari Foreign Minister Arrives In Kabul For Talks With Taliban - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

Qatari Foreign Minister Arrives in Kabul for Talks With Taliban - Spokesman

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani arrived on Sunday in Kabul to meet with leaders of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), the movement's political office spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said.

"Yes, he met with PM [prime minister]," Shaheen told journalists when asked to confirm Al Thani's arrival.

Earlier in the week, the Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Kabul United Nations Russia Sunday Government

Recent Stories

We are committed to raising capable generations of ..

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: ..

13 minutes ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business ..

Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business Outlook 2021 Award

13 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees f ..

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

28 minutes ago

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

58 minutes ago
 DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

58 minutes ago
 Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.