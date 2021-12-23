Qatari Foreign Minister Discusses Afghanistan With US, German Counterparts - Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

"Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the conversation, the parties discussed the bilateral cooperation, matters of mutual interest in addition to the developments in the region, particularly, in Afghanistan," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page.

A bit earlier, Al-Thani discussed the security and political situation in Afghanistan with Baerbock.

Qatar served as a mediator in the talks between the United States and the Taliban Islamist movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and after the seizure of Afghanistan by the Taliban facilitated the evacuation of thousands of foreigners from the country.