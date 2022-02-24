Qatari Foreign Minister Holds Phone Talks With Lavrov, Kuleba - Doha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held phone conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday.

"Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani today held phone conversations with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Qatari minister called on all sides to resolve the conflict via dialouge.