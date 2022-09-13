Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - Doha

Speaker of Libya's unicameral parliament Aguila Saleh and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had talks in Qatar regarding recent escalation of the situation in Libya, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Speaker of Libya's unicameral parliament Aguila Saleh and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had talks in Qatar regarding recent escalation of the situation in Libya, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The foreign minister expressed his support for political settlement in Libya, UN resolutions, as well as other measures aimed at promoting stability, peace and unity of Libya amid recent clashes in Tripoli.

On Sunday, Saleh also met with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who reiterated Qatar's stance to support Libya and its people in their efforts to achieve unity and stability in the country.

In late August, violent clashes broke out in Libya's capital, Tripoli, between forces loyal to rival administrations.

Over 30 people were killed and at least 159 were injured, according to the country's health ministry.

On March 1, the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives voted for a new cabinet headed by Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha, who previously served as the interior minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA). The incumbent interim Government of National Unity (GNU) headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, who was appointed last year in a UN-backed process, refused to cede power. Dbeibeh has said that he does not intend to transfer power in the country before the presidential elections, thus the country currently has de-facto two prime ministers.