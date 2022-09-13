UrduPoint.com

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes In Tripoli - Doha

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - Doha

Speaker of Libya's unicameral parliament Aguila Saleh and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had talks in Qatar regarding recent escalation of the situation in Libya, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Speaker of Libya's unicameral parliament Aguila Saleh and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had talks in Qatar regarding recent escalation of the situation in Libya, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The foreign minister expressed his support for political settlement in Libya, UN resolutions, as well as other measures aimed at promoting stability, peace and unity of Libya amid recent clashes in Tripoli.

On Sunday, Saleh also met with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who reiterated Qatar's stance to support Libya and its people in their efforts to achieve unity and stability in the country.

In late August, violent clashes broke out in Libya's capital, Tripoli, between forces loyal to rival administrations.

Over 30 people were killed and at least 159 were injured, according to the country's health ministry.

On March 1, the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives voted for a new cabinet headed by Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha, who previously served as the interior minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA). The incumbent interim Government of National Unity (GNU) headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, who was appointed last year in a UN-backed process, refused to cede power. Dbeibeh has said that he does not intend to transfer power in the country before the presidential elections, thus the country currently has de-facto two prime ministers.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Interior Minister Parliament Qatar Tripoli Libya March August Sunday Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

38 seconds ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

14 minutes ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

11 minutes ago
 Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured vil ..

Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured village: Kyiv

11 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Chennai results

Tennis: WTA Chennai results

11 minutes ago
 'No words' to describe Alcaraz achievements, says ..

'No words' to describe Alcaraz achievements, says Spain's Davis Cup captain

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.