Qatari Foreign Minister Notes Russia's Key Role In Ensuring Global Energy, Food Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:14 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Wednesday that Russia plays a key role in ensuring global energy and food security.
"Russia plays a key role in the energy market, in the field of food security, in terms of supply security," the minister said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.