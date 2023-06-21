UrduPoint.com

Qatari Foreign Minister Notes Russia's Key Role In Ensuring Global Energy, Food Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Wednesday that Russia plays a key role in ensuring global energy and food security

"Russia plays a key role in the energy market, in the field of food security, in terms of supply security," the minister said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

