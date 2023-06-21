(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Wednesday that Russia plays a key role in ensuring global energy and food security.

"Russia plays a key role in the energy market, in the field of food security, in terms of supply security," the minister said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.