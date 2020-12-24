UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatari Foreign Minister Reiterates Doha's Support For Political Settlement In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Qatari Foreign Minister Reiterates Doha's Support for Political Settlement in Syria

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani on Wednesday confirmed Doha's support of international efforts to resolve the conflict in Syria during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the country's foreign ministry said.

"HE [His Excellency] Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's steadfast support of international efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis on the basis of the first Geneva Declaration of 2012 and the relevant Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution No.

2254, in a manner that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability and preserving its territorial integrity,' the ministry said in a statement.

Syria has been engulfed in a protracted civil war since 2011, with the Syrian government's forces fighting against various insurgent groups. Moscow has been active in attempting to facilitate the peace process between different factions in the conflict.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Syria Moscow Russia Qatar Doha Geneva Government

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

11 seconds ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

1 hour ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

17 seconds ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

4 minutes ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

2 hours ago

US Requires 'Made in Israel' Label on Imports From ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.