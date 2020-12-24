(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani on Wednesday confirmed Doha's support of international efforts to resolve the conflict in Syria during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the country's foreign ministry said.

"HE [His Excellency] Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's steadfast support of international efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis on the basis of the first Geneva Declaration of 2012 and the relevant Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution No.

2254, in a manner that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability and preserving its territorial integrity,' the ministry said in a statement.

Syria has been engulfed in a protracted civil war since 2011, with the Syrian government's forces fighting against various insurgent groups. Moscow has been active in attempting to facilitate the peace process between different factions in the conflict.