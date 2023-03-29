UrduPoint.com

Qatari Foreign Minister Says Arab Countries Not Reach Consensus On Relations With Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Qatari Foreign Minister Says Arab Countries Not Reach Consensus on Relations With Syria

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Arab countries do not adhere to a single point of view on the normalization of relations with the leadership of Syria, and there are no noticeable changes around the situation with Damascus, Qatari Foreign Minister spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said on Tuesday.

"There is no Arab consensus on the normalization of relations with the Syrian regime at the present time, there are no signs of any noticeable development of the situation in the Syrian arena," Al Ansari told Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper.

In addition, there are no signs of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Doha and Damascus, and Qatar "will not betray the victims of the Syrian crisis," the spokesman said.

"Qatar's position on the Syrian crisis has not changed. It is clear and firm and not subject to the influence, unless it concerns changes within Syria," Al Ansari noted.

At the same time, Qatar supports all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Syria, the spokesman added.

Qatar, along with other Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, severed diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012 following the repressive measures of the Syrian authorities against demonstrators who participated in anti-government protests. However, some countries, including the UAE and Bahrain, restored diplomatic relations with Syria in 2018.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus UAE Qatar Doha Same Bahrain 2018 All Arab

Recent Stories

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

4 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.