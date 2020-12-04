Qatari Foreign Minister Says Palestine Issue at Core of Possible Normalization With Israel

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani expressed the belief on Friday that the Palestinian issue would be at the core of any possible future normalization with Israel, while the currently existing working relations are sufficient for the time being

"If there is a chance of a peace and just resolution for Palestinian people establishing their own sovereign independent state with the eastern Jerusalem as its capital, Qatar will go along with other countries of the region," Al-Thani said at the MED 2020 virtual conference, asked what are the chances of normalization of relations between Qatar and Israel.

"Right now I don't see that the normalization of relations of Qatar with Israel will add value to the Palestinian people. We have working relations with Israel ... For the time being we see that that is a sufficient relation, but for formalization, I believe that the issue of Palestine needs to be at the core of any agreement on normalization between Qatar and Israel," Al-Thani went on to say.