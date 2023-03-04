Qatari Foreign Minister, UN Secretary General Discuss Libya, Afghanistan, Iran, Palestine

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed the bilateral cooperation, Palestine, Libya, Afghanistan and the issue of Iran's nuclear development on the sidelines of the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed the bilateral cooperation, Palestine, Libya, Afghanistan and the issue of Iran's nuclear development on the sidelines of the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Guterres arrived in Doha to partake in the conference.

"HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met Saturday with HE Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres," the ministry said on Twitter.

The statement also said that Guterres and Al-Thani discussed bilateral cooperation relations between Qatar and the UN, "the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, Libya and Afghanistan, the latest updates of the Iranian nuclear file talks, and several issues of common concern."

The conference will receive 46 least developed countries and provide a platform for discussion of their economic, political, social and ecological issues.