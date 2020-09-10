Qatari Foreign Ministry Announces Start of Intra-Afghan Talks on September 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Intra-Afghan talks in the Qatari capital of Doha will begin on Saturday, September 12, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Qatar is pleased to announce that intra-Afghan peace talks will begin in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday, September 12. These vital direct talks between various Afghan parties represent a step forward toward lasting peace in Afghanistan," the ministry said.