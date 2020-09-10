UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatari Foreign Ministry Announces Start Of Intra-Afghan Talks On September 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Qatari Foreign Ministry Announces Start of Intra-Afghan Talks on September 12

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Intra-Afghan talks in the Qatari capital of Doha will begin on Saturday, September 12, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Qatar is pleased to announce that intra-Afghan peace talks will begin in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday, September 12. These vital direct talks between various Afghan parties represent a step forward toward lasting peace in Afghanistan," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Qatar Doha September

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

29 minutes ago

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister calls on COAS; lauds P ..

2 minutes ago

FATF legislation to be in accordance with Constitu ..

2 minutes ago

No compromise on quality, pace of ongoing schemes: ..

2 minutes ago

Kohat Division to get Rs.3bn in head of oil & gas ..

2 minutes ago

North Korean Focus on COVID-19 Helps Maintain Calm ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.