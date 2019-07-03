UrduPoint.com
Qatari Foreign Ministry Confirms Holding Intra-Afghan Talks In Doha On July 7-8

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed that Doha would host the intra-Afghan dialogue conference on July 7-8.

"The State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany will hold and intra-Afghan dialogue conference in Doha on July 7-8, in the framework of the efforts exerted to support the peace process in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement on late Tuesday.

Both Doha and Berlin pointed out the importance of the direct talks between parties to the Afghan conflict.

"Afghanistan is at an important crossroad to seize the opportunity to achieve peace, so direct agreement between the Afghan parties is one of the most important elements of any process leading to this objective. Only Afghans are capable of determining the future of their country.

The intra-Afghan dialogue can help clarify the options and opportunities that this direct consensus entails," a joint Qatari-German press release said, as quoted by Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

Qatar and Germany have already sent invitations to the parties to the Afghan conflict that are expected to "participate in their personal capacity only and on an equal footing."

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in anti-terrorist operations across the country.

The international efforts aimed at settlement of the conflict have not resulted in any significant progress so far.

