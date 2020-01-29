UrduPoint.com
Qatari Foreign Ministry Denounces Trump's 'Deal Of The Century,' Says Violates Int'l Law

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Qatar's Foreign Ministry has denounced the peace initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Peace requires the observance of Palestinians' rights to a sovereign state within the borders with the capital in East Jerusalem and the return of refugees to their homeland," the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, the ministry added that Doha welcomed the US ambition to find a solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict, but only if it was within the framework of international law.

Trump revealed the so-called deal of the century on Tuesday, according to which Palestinians would be able to have a state of their own with a capital in East Jerusalem. Negotiations on a final agreement are proposed to take place within the next four years.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas denounced the new plan as a conspiracy and said Jerusalem was not up for sale. He also said that the Palestinian people would throw Trump's "deal of the century" to the "garbage basket" of history.

