Qatari Foreign Ministry's Envoy Arrives In Afghanistan - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Qatari special envoy on counterterrorism and conflict resolution, Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, arrived on Friday in Afghanistan, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Qatari diplomat is the first foreign official to arrive in Kabul after the United States and its allies pulled out their troops from Afghanistan.

Al Qahtani said that he plans to discuss political issues, "including a peaceful transition of power" with the Taliban.

