Qatari Government to Gradually Lift COVID-19 Restrictions Starting on June 15

The Qatari government has developed a four-phased roadmap to gradually lift the lockdown measures introduced to tackle the spread of COVID-19, with the first stage beginning next week, Lolwah Alkhater, a spokeswoman of the country's Supreme Committee for Crisis Management and the foreign minister's assistant, has announced

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The Qatari government has developed a four-phased roadmap to gradually lift the lockdown measures introduced to tackle the spread of COVID-19, with the first stage beginning next week, Lolwah Alkhater, a spokeswoman of the country's Supreme Committee for Crisis Management and the foreign minister's assistant, has announced.

"The gradual removal of coronavirus-related restrictions in Qatar includes four stages, with the first stage starting on June 15. In the first stage, separate mosques and 40 percent of private hospitals will be allowed to reopen," Alkhater said at an online press conference late on Monday.

The second phase will begin on July 1, the third one on August 1, and the last stage on September 1, according to the spokeswoman.

During the first phase, people will be able to start traveling outside the capital of Doha if strictly necessary, Alkhater noted. Groups of less than 10 people will be permitted to gather starting July 1.

Beginning August 1, the government will allow 54 mosques to reopen for Friday prayers and groups of no more than 40 people will be permitted to gather. Along with this measure, the Qatari authorities will allow incoming flights from countries with a low-risk COVID-19 level for priority passengers and the country's foreign residents.

Driving schools, as well as kindergartens and baby centers, will also resume activities. sports training will also be allowed in open spaces, as well as in gyms for professional athletes in groups of no more than five people.

According to Alkhater, all travelers who return to Qatar from abroad will have to be self-isolated for two weeks.

During the fourth stage, which starts on September 1, all private medical clinics will be allowed to operate at full scale. The spokeswoman noted that the government would also permit mass entertainment events, conferences, exhibitions and wedding parties. All mosques, cinemas and theaters will reopen in the fourth stage.

On Monday, the Qatari Health Ministry said that it had recorded 1,368 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. The total count of positive tests for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 70,000, with 24,166 active cases among them. The tally of recoveries has risen by 1,597 to 45,935, while the death toll now stands at 57.