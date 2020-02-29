UrduPoint.com
Qatari Health Authorities Register 1st Coronavirus Case - Reports

Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

Qatari health authorities on Saturday registered the first case of the new coronavirus in the country, media reported, citing the Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Qatari health authorities on Saturday registered the first case of the new coronavirus in the country, media reported, citing the Health Ministry.

According to Qatar news Agency, the patient is a Qatari male, 36, who has recently returned from Italy, that is among the countries that are most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The patient has been isolated under strict infection control measures and he is now in stable condition.

Cases of coronavirus infection were previously detected in five Arab countries, namely Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman and Algeria.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus infected more than 79,000 people in mainland China, while over 2,800 people died and nearly 40,000 have recovered. According to the latest WHO data, the number of those infected outside China has reached 4,691, while 67 people have died.

