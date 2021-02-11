The Qatari Health Ministry has issued an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US pharma company Moderna, the ministry announced on Wednesday

"The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has issued an emergency use authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in Qatar," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the statement, the vaccine was approved after the ministry's department of pharmacy and pharmaceutical control had carried out an extensive review of the vaccine, and assessed the results of clinical studies conducted on thousands of volunteers.

In mid-December, the health authorities of Qatar issued an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by the US company Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.