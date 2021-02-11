UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatari Health Ministry Issues Emergency Use Authorization For Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Qatari Health Ministry Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Qatari Health Ministry has issued an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US pharma company Moderna, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has issued an emergency use authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in Qatar," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the statement, the vaccine was approved after the ministry's department of pharmacy and pharmaceutical control had carried out an extensive review of the vaccine, and assessed the results of clinical studies conducted on thousands of volunteers.

In mid-December, the health authorities of Qatar issued an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by the US company Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.

Related Topics

Twitter German Company Qatar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

21 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Welcomes WHO's Recommend ..

21 minutes ago

Trump Advisers Described Germany's Proposal on Nor ..

21 minutes ago

Secretary of Indian IT Ministry Meets With Twitter ..

21 minutes ago

US Condemns Houthi Attack at Civilian Airport in S ..

21 minutes ago

UN Strongly Condemns Mali Attack That Injured 20 P ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.