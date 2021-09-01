Qatari Jet Carrying Technical Team Landed in Kabul to Discuss Flights Resumption - Source

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) A Qatari jet carrying a team of technical experts landed in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday to discuss flights resumption for providing humanitarian assistance, a source with knowledge of the matter told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) told Sputnik that experts from Qatar and Turkey arrived in Kabul for providing technical maintenance of the airport.

"A Qatari jet carrying a technical team has landed in Kabul earlier today to discuss the resumption of operations in the airport.

While no final agreement has been reached regarding providing technical assistance, Qatar's technical team has initiated this discussion based on the other sides' request. Talks are still ongoing at the level of security and operation. The objective is to resume flights in and out of Kabul for humanitarian assistance and to provide freedom of movement in a safe and secure manner," the source said.