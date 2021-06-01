Qatari National Tourism Council to Tout Country to Russian Market - Senior Executive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) will present Qatar as a tourist destination at a special event in Moscow on June 7, QNTC Chief Operating Officer Berthold Trenkel told Sputnik.

The tourism council will be a member of the country's delegation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will be held from Wednesday to Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. Qatar will be the guest of honor at the event.

"Aimed at establishing closer relationships with the Russian tourism community, QNTC will be hosting an event in Moscow on June 7th, 2021 as a continuation of its participation in the SPIEF," Trenkel said, adding that over a dozen tourism companies will take part in the event.

Trenkel said that Qatar has been implementing "an extensive tourism development strategy" to make the country a world-class travel destination.

"With tourism an important pillar of the strategy, our goal is to establish Qatar as a world-class destination and welcome more than 6 million visitors a year by 2030," the official explained.

Qatar has recently reopened the border to fully vaccinated citizens of the Gulf monarchies, while a special task force is working to determine the conditions for letting in travelers from other countries, including Russia.