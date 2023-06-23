Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir to Putin - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani delivered a message from Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Putin hosted the Qatari prime minister, who also heads the Foreign Ministry of his country, in the Kremlin.

Al Thani's message to Putin outlined "the relations between the two friendly countries and means to support and strengthen these relations," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the website.