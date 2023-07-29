Open Menu

Qatari Prime Minister Pays Visit To Ukraine, Meets With Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Qatari Prime Minister Pays Visit to Ukraine, Meets With Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani paid a visit to Kiev on Friday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the conflict.

"The visit of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's efforts to calm down and address the humanitarian repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

Zelenskyy described his meeting with Al Thani as "informative" and said they discussed ways to ensure the safety of grain exports after the suspension of the UN-led deal, as well as Kiev's peace plan and Qatar's investments.

"Qatar will provide $100 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who also met with the visiting Qatari official, said on Telegram after the meeting.

Last month, Al Thani met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. They discussed the Ukraine conflict as well as the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Palestine. The two officials reaffirmed their commitment to boosting political dialogue and discussed bilateral trade.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Syria Exports Palestine Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Qatar Kiev Libya Million

Recent Stories

UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

2 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

2 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

2 hours ago
US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

2 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

2 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

2 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

2 hours ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

2 hours ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

2 hours ago

More Stories From World