Qatari Prime Minister Pays Visit to Ukraine, Meets With Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani paid a visit to Kiev on Friday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the conflict.

"The visit of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's efforts to calm down and address the humanitarian repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

Zelenskyy described his meeting with Al Thani as "informative" and said they discussed ways to ensure the safety of grain exports after the suspension of the UN-led deal, as well as Kiev's peace plan and Qatar's investments.

"Qatar will provide $100 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who also met with the visiting Qatari official, said on Telegram after the meeting.

Last month, Al Thani met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. They discussed the Ukraine conflict as well as the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Palestine. The two officials reaffirmed their commitment to boosting political dialogue and discussed bilateral trade.