Qatari Red Crescent Building In Gaza Strip Subject To Israeli Bombing - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

Qatari Red Crescent Building in Gaza Strip Subject to Israeli Bombing - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The building of the branch of the Red Crescent organization in the Gaza Strip was subjected to Israeli bombing, in which people were killed and wounded, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation's bombing of the Qatari Red Crescent Society building in the besieged Gaza Strip, which resulted in several deaths and injuries," the foreign ministry said.

The Qatari authorities called the attacks on humanitarian agencies and media offices in Gaza "clear violation of international law, humanitarian norms and values," demanding the international community to condemn this attack and to boost efforts to end the series of Israeli crimes in the occupied territories, to protect civilians, journalists and humanitarian workers.

"The State of Qatar affirms, in this context, that it will spare no effort in supporting the just Palestinian cause and the brotherly people of Palestine," it added.

