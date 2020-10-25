UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatari Retailers Boycott French Goods After Macron's Comments Against Radical Islam

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Qatari Retailers Boycott French Goods After Macron's Comments Against Radical Islam

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Qatari shops and restaurants, including national retail giant Al Meera, have announced a boycott of French goods in protest of French President Emmanuel Macron's statement on the necessity to step up battle against radical islam in France.

"We have immediately removed all French goods from sale in all our shops until further notice," Al Meera said.

The Qatari Emir's family published on Instagram a list of French brands that were sold in the country and urged not to buy their goods.

The University of Qatar decided to postpone a cultural event that was to be held under the year of France in Qatar, saying that "any attacks against Islam and its symbols are unacceptable.

"

On October 21, Macron delivered a speech during a commemoration ceremony for French history teacher Samuel Paty, who was brutally murdered by a radicalized teen. The president urged to "free Islam in France from the foreign influence and strengthen control on the mosques' funding," and stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of expression.

On October 16, France was rocked by the beheading of Paty in the outskirts of Paris. The teacher had showed cartoons of Islamic prophet Mohammad to his students as part of a freedom of speech discussion, apparently prompting outrage among some of Muslim parents. The killer was shot dead by police the same day.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police Meera France Qatar Sale Paris Buy Same October Muslim Family Event All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

20 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a key milestone in reinf ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses increased trade with Switz ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge to turn entire city into r ..

1 hour ago

FNC Technical and Energy Affairs Committee discuss ..

1 hour ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.