Qatari Royal Family Demands Complete Ban on Beer Sales at World Cup Stadiums - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Qatar's royal family have demanded that the International Football Federation (FIFA) completely ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums 48 hours before the start of the tournament, The Times reported on Friday.

Qatar is the first country in the Arab world with a majority Muslim population that will host the FIFA World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18.

According to the British newspaper, the host's demand shocked FIFA, which has a multi-million Dollar contract with the famous beer-maker Budweiser.

If the demand is satisfied, FIFA will allow beer sale only in designated fan parks.

Media reported earlier in the week that FIFA had to move Budweiser concession stands in Qatar to less visible locations at the request of the organizers.

Since winning the right to host the World Cup in 2010, Qatar has been facing criticism over its organizational practices, including the violation of the rights of migrant workers and persecution of the LGBT community. Numerous human rights organizations, activists and football experts have spoken out against Qatari authorities.