Qatari Ruler Leaves Arab League Summit Before Close

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, left the Saudi-hosted Arab League Summit in Jeddah before its official close on Friday, the administrative office of the small Gulf Arab nation said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, left the Saudi-hosted Arab League Summit in Jeddah before its official close on Friday, the administrative office of the small Gulf Arab nation said.

"The Emir of the country left the city of Jeddah in the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after heading the national delegation during the 32nd regular session of the Council of the Arab League, held at the highest level," it said in a statement.

Al Thani sent a message to the summit's host, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, thanking him for his hospitality and wishing the summit success in "strengthening the joint Arab action for the benefit of the Arab peoples.

"

The summit is the League's first in over than a decade to feature Syrian President Bashar Assad. Qatar opposed Saudi efforts to reinstate Syria as the League's member state following its suspension in 2011. Despite this, Assad and Thani were filmed shaking hands in Jeddah ahead of the summit.