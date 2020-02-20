UrduPoint.com
Qatari Telecoms Company Investigating Reports Algerian Head Expelled From Country - Source

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Qatari telecommunications company Ooredoo is investigating media reports that the head of the firm's Algerian branch, German citizen Nikolai Beckers, has been expelled from the country for dismissing 900 Algerian workers, an Ooredoo representative told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Algerian Ennahar broadcaster reported that Beckers had been expelled on the order of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune after the company dismissed 900 Algerian employees without good reason. The broadcaster cited that the company does not have any financial difficulties and that its Algerian operations have an annual turnover of $1 billion.

"Ooredoo is currently investigating the situation," a company representative told Sputnik.

The broadcaster also reported that the dismissals only affected Algerian workers. Foreign citizens, who earn higher wages than their Algerian counterparts, were allowed to remain with the firm.

Beckers was escorted by Algerian security forces to a local airport for deportation, the broadcaster reported.

Ooredoo is one of the largest cellular providers in Algeria, with a market share approaching 30 percent as of 2018.

