Qatar's Chief Negoitator Says 'frustrated' By Pace Of Gaza Talks
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Qatar's chief negotiator voiced frustration over talks for a truce in Gaza in an interview with AFP, a month after Israel resumed its strikes on the Palestinian territory and another round of negotiations ended without a deal.
"We're definitely frustrated by the slowness, sometimes, of the process in the negotiation. This is an urgent matter. There are lives at stake here if this military operation continues day by day," Mohammed Al-Khulaifi said on Friday.
Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, brokered a truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas which came into force on January 19 and largely halted over a year of war triggered by Palestinian militants' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.
The initial phase of the truce ended in early March, with the two sides unable to agree on the next steps.
Hamas has insisted that negotiations be held for a second phase to the truce, leading to a permanent end to the war, as outlined in the January framework.
Israel, which had called for an extension to the opening phase, resumed air and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip on March 18 after earlier halting the entry of aid.
Late on Thursday, Hamas signalled the group would not accept Israel's newest proposal for a 45-day ceasefire. Israel had wanted the release of 10 living hostages held by the Palestinian group, the militant group said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From World
-
Organizers, visitors bracing for hot weather at Osaka World Expo6 minutes ago
-
Qatar's chief negoitator says 'frustrated' by pace of Gaza talks6 minutes ago
-
NASA's oldest active astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday6 minutes ago
-
Recovering pope expected to delight crowds at Easter Sunday mass16 minutes ago
-
Organizers, visitors bracing for hot weather at Osaka World Expo36 minutes ago
-
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: the 14-year-old whose IPL dream came true4 hours ago
-
Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China4 hours ago
-
Ukrainian soldiers' lovers kept waiting as war drags on4 hours ago
-
'Pandora's box': alarm bells in Indonesia over rising military role4 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court intervenes to block Trump deportations4 hours ago
-
Another round of anti-Trump protests hits US cities4 hours ago
-
US, Iran report progress in nuclear talks, will meet again4 hours ago