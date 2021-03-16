UrduPoint.com
Qatar's Counterterrorism Envoy To Participate In Afghanistan Talks In Moscow - Official

Tue 16th March 2021

Qatar's Counterterrorism Envoy to Participate in Afghanistan Talks in Moscow - Official

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Qatari Special Envoy for Counterterrorism Mutlaq Al-Qahtani will take part in the international conference on Afghanistan that Moscow will host on March 18, a Qatari official told Sputnik.

"The State of Qatar is committed to sustainable peace in Afghanistan. Qatar will continue to facilitate the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations. Qatar is working closely with its strategic partners to establish international and regional consensus over this process. The Special Envoy of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, HE Ambassador Dr Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, will participate ... in 18 March meeting on Afghanistan," the official said.

The conference is expected to build upon the comprehensive intra-Afghan negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha, and the historic agreement between the United States and the Taliban radical movement in particular, the official went on to say.

"Qatar will continue to assist the Afghan people by hosting these negotiations, and we hope the efforts of multiple international parties will help bring an end to the decades-long conflict," the official concluded.

On March 11, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed that the country had received an invitation to participate in the Moscow conference.

