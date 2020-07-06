Qatari health officials have registered another 546 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, compared to the 616 detected the previous day, bringing the total number of those infected to 100,345 since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Qatari health officials have registered another 546 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, compared to the 616 detected the previous day, bringing the total number of those infected to 100,345 since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

A total of 6,314 are active cases and over 700 people are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, the ministry said in its daily epidemiological statistics.

A further 1,614 patients have fully recovered from the disease over the past day, taking the total number of recoveries to 93,898.

The death toll has increased by five to 133 over the past 24 hours.

Elsewhere in the region, the Health Ministry of Saudi Arabia has recorded 4,207 new cases of the infection over the past day in a significant increase compared to Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 213,716.

On Sunday, there were 3,580 new cases.

The death toll now totals to 1,968, as the country's health officials have registered 52 new fatalities.

A total of 4,398 have fully recovered from the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 149,634 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry of Kuwait registered on Monday 703 new cases of COVID-19 in a slight increase compared to the previous day. The total number of infections now stands at 50,644.

Another five people have died from coronavirus-related complications since Sunday evening, taking the total deaths to 373 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, a further 538 people have been discharged in Kuwait over the past day, taking the recovery tally to 41,001.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oman has grown by 1,557 to 47,735 over the past 24 hours, the ministry said on Monday in its daily bulletin.

Most of the new cases - 1,057 - were detected in the country's residents, according to the bulletin.

The total number of deaths has risen by five to 218, while the tally of recoveries now stands at almost 30,000.