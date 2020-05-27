(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Qatar has recorded another 1,740 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, just a few less compared to the day before, bringing the number of active cases to 35,634, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The health authorities confirmed 1,742 and 1,751 more cases of the disease on Tuesday and Monday, respectively.

According to the latest statistics published by the ministry, 48,947 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

A further 1,439 patients have been discharged from hospitals over the last day, the ministry said, adding that the tally of recoveries reached 13,283 on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry added that the death toll has increased to 30 after two new disease-related fatalities were confirmed.

Elsewhere in the region, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said on Wednesday that it had recorded 692 new coronavirus cases, which indicated a slight increase in daily infections in comparison with the 608 positive tests reported on Tuesday.

A further three people have died from disease-related symptoms, taking the death toll to 175 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the tally of recoveries has increased by 640 to 7,946.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kuwait has reached 23,267, with 15,146 active cases among them.

Meanwhile, Oman has recorded 255 more COVID-19 cases in a moderate decrease compared to the 348 positive tests detected on Tuesday, the country's Health Ministry said, adding that the total has reached 8,373.

The majority of cases -166 - were detected in the country's residents compared to the day before, when health officials said 177 foreigners had been tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry added that the number of recoveries has risen to 2,177, while the death toll has increased by one to 38 over the past day.

According to the Oman news Agency, the country plans to lift lockdown measures beginning May 29 in the province of Muscat, including the capital city. The anti-COVID-19 measures were introduced to tackle the spread of COVID-19 on April 10. The country's government statement read that at least 50 percent of employees should then return to their offices from May 31.

The Health Ministry of Bahrain, in turn, has registered 9,390 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 4,413 active cases among them. According to the ministry, 24 patients are now receiving special medical treatment, and eight others are in critical condition.

The number of recoveries accounts to 4,938, and the death toll has increased by one to 15, the health authorities said.